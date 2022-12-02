Better for Ramaphosa to resign than to be forced out - analysts

JOHANNESBURG - Some political analysts believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign from his position as Head of State to avoid further embarrassment.

Senior expert at Geopolitical Intelligence Services, Dr Ralph Mathekga, said the president could no longer evade responsibility over the Phala Phala saga by arguing that investigations into the matter are still underway.

Mathekga said it would be more dignified for Ramaphosa to resign than for him to be forced out – either by Parliament or the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC).

“It’s about leaving a less disgraceful exit. I'm saying less disgraceful deliberately, here, understanding that the situation is already bad.”

Visiting professor at the Wits School of Governance, Susan Booysen, said the standards and levels of accountability in Ramaphosa’s position are high.

Booysen said the report exposed glaring gaps in his evidence and further parliamentary processes would embarrass the president further.

“To resign for Ramaphosa would mean he retains much dignity.”

The analysts said that the ANC has a big decision to make in finding a possible replacement for Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, ANC NEC member, Zizi Kodwa refused to confirm if President Cyril Ramaphosa would attend the special meeting set to discuss his fate.

Ramaphosa and his motorcade were yet to be seen at Nasrec - where the meeting, which was meant to kick off at 2pm is taking place.

Pressure has been mounting around the president with his detractors calling for him to step down, while his supporters are calling for him to fight to stay.

Kodwa said the ANC was concerned about recent developments.

“The ANC, at any given point, it has never been at a crossroad in being incapable of finding any solution to any matter.”

