ATM wants secret vote, motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

The National Assembly will for the first time in the country’s history decide whether a sitting president should face an impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa plots his next move in the wake of a damning report into his conduct, Parliament is preparing for a debate that could impact his future.

READ:Ramaphosa's resignation prospect divides his supporters

The National Assembly will for the first time in the country’s history decide whether a sitting President should face an impeachment inquiry.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to have a tough job on her hands deciding how the vote will be carried out on Tuesday.

While the DA wants a roll call of members to vote in the open, African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula has written to the Speaker to request a secret ballot in Tuesday's vote on the Section 89 report.

"Given the nature of the report, we must consider the other steps Parliament must take to hold the president accountable. It’s our view that a motion of no confidence must be tabled as soon as possible," said Zungula.

An independent panel, appointed by Parliament, has found the President may have breached the constitution and the law following the theft of millions in foreign currency from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

READ: Ramaphosa confident in his caucus to evade impeachment, says Spokesperson

The Presidency said on Thursday that Ramaphosa was still studying the report and consulting roleplayers within the governing party and its alliance partners on future steps.