Arguments pertaining to Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial postponed to March

JOHANNESBURG - The question of whether corruption-accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is set to stand trial will have to wait for next year.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, sitting in the Pretoria High Court, was supposed to hear arguments on whether the sickly Agrizzi was well enough to stand his two trials.

Agrizzi hasn't been in court since 2020.

He is accused in two separate matters.

In one, he is in the dock alongside ex-Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti and the department's former CFO, Patrick Gillingham, as well as former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder. This over prison tenders the company and its subsidiaries scooped between 2004 and 2007.

In the other matter, Agrizzi is facing charges of corruption in connection with R800,000 worth of kickbacks for former ANC MP, Vincent Smith, allegedly received from Bosasa in exchange for his political influence and protection.

After he was arrested in the matter involving the R800,000 worth of kickbacks, Agrizzi was initially denied bail. This was then overturned in appeal. In the meantime, though, a day after his arrest, Agrizzi fell ill and had to be hospitalised.

He's been unwell since, which has led to questions about whether or not he's fit to stand trial in either of the cases.

The issue had been expected to be argued on Friday but Agrizzi's legal representative, Advocate Mannie Witz, said that those arguments had now been postponed until March 2023.

He said that the start of the main trial in the matter involving the prison tenders, meanwhile, had now provisionally been set down for April.