Another date added to Kevin Hart's SA tour

Fans of comedian Kevin Hart will be happy to know that the comedian has added another date to his South African tour next year.

CAPE TOWN – You asked and Kevin Hart has delivered.

Fans of the comedian will be happy to know that another show date has been added to the star’s South African tour next year.

Mzansi took to social media earlier this week, expressing their disappointment when Hart announced that he will only be doing one show.

Tickets are now on sale to see the biggest touring comedian of all time, Kevin Hart, live in SA!



Get your tickets for 17 Feb, or 18 Feb or Both, at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.



Tickets are now available at https://t.co/o1pJxPL8tg#KevinHartInSA pic.twitter.com/H0VaO4u7Kh ' Ticketmaster South Africa (@TicketmasterZA) December 2, 2022

The superstar is bringing his Reality Check stand-up tour to the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on the 17th and 18th of February.

Tickets for the shows are already on sale.