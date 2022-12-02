ANC NEC to hold emergency meeting over Phala Phala on Friday

The party’s highest decision-making body is set to discuss matters relating to the recently released Section 89 report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) will be having an emergency meeting in Nasrec on Friday.

The report says Ramaphosa may have violated his constitutional duty as the President of the country.

In two weeks, the ANC’s NEC will be disbanded in order to elect a new one at the party’s national conference next month.

However, before its disbandment, the NEC must make a decision on whether it will recall Ramaphosa or not.

ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe says any speculation on the NEC's decision is premature.

He says once deliberations have concluded, it will announce its decision.

"We are going to have a press conference to clarify, we know that there are matters that are out there in public, and we know that all of you want to ask about this. Our humble request is to allow the NEC to process these issues."

It is unclear whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will be present at the meeting.