ANC NEC meeting adjourned to allow NWC to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile

The NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body, was due to meet in Nasrec to discuss the recently released Section 89 panel report.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has abandoned its special sitting meant to discuss the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body, was due to meet in Nasrec to discuss the recently released Section 89 panel report.

The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office by failing to report that a large sum of cash was stolen from his Phala Phala game farm.

READ MORE:

• Why Ramaphosa's detractors within the ANC want him to resign

• Ramaphosa confident in his caucus to evade impeachment, says spokesperson

• Gungubele says he has no doubt Ramaphosa respects SA laws

• Ramaphosa's resignation prospect divides his supporters

The ANC's acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said that the report would first be submitted to the ANC's national working committee (NWC).

He said that after the working committee discussed the report, then the NEC would meet.

Mashatile said that the NEC would meet before 6 December, which is about 10 days before the ANC goes into its national elective conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not attend Friday's NEC meeting.

Mashatile said that Ramaphosa was still consulting with a range of advisers regarding the report and what his next step would be.

Mashatile said that since the release of the report, Ramaphosa had not formally consulted with the ANC.

He said that the ANC has given Ramaphosa space to consider the report.