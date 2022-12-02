ANC hits back at James Motlatsi, says his comments 'distasteful'

The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the comments of businessman, James Motlatsi, who said that ANC members who wanted Cyril Ramaphosa to resign were criminals.

Motlatsi, one of Ramaphosa’s close friends, was speaking on the Clement Manyathela Show earlier on Friday morning.

Motlatsi said that the Section 89 panel report, which found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office, could be easily reviewed in court.

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said that Motlatsi had no right to call ANC members criminals.

Mabe said that there were no ANC members who supported or were against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said that elected structures within the ANC made decisions that were adopted and respected by all members.

"We find this distasteful, not in keeping with our own way of engaging. As a veteran activist, Mr Motlatsi should know better," Mabe said.

The NEC is expected to meet before 6 December to consider the Section 89 panel report and the fate of President Ramaphosa.

