Zuma thanks Shembe church for prayers, as he 'faces a lot of challenges'

Thousands of the church’s followers led by its leader his holiness Mduduzi Shembe - famously known as Unyazilwazulu held a prayer at Zuma's homestead in Nkandla Wednesday.

DURBAN - Following a hive of activities outside former president Jacob Zuma Nkandla's homestead on Wednesday, he has expressed gratitude to the Shembe Church for prayers.

Zuma spoke to the crowds where he thanked his supporters.

After kneeling before the church leader - his holiness Mduduzi Shembe, the former president expressed gratitude for the prayer, and referenced his fraud and corruption case.

“A lot has been done, especially as I face a lot of challenges. There is no one who has faced charges for over 20 years with no progress, and (it) even gets revived when it is said to be coming to an end.”

Zuma also thanked the church for the support he has received from them.

The former president’s fraud and corruption case will return to court next year, with Zuma still opposing state prosecutor Billy Downer from prosecuting him.