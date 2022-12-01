World record holder Kipchoge to make Boston marathon debut

The 28-year-old Kenyan, winner of 15 of the 17 marathons in which has competed, has already won four of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors.

PARIS - World record holder and two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on 17 April 2023, his NN Running Team announced Thursday.

"I'm happy to announce in April I will compete in the Boston Marathon. A new chapter in my Abbott World Marathon Majors journey," Kipchoge said.

The 28-year-old Kenyan, winner of 15 of the 17 marathons in which has competed, has already won four of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors.

After winning in Chicago in 2014, Kipchoge went on to win four times apiece in London (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) and in Berlin (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), and once in Tokyo (2022).

Aside from Boston, the only remaining Marathon Major he has not competed in is New York.