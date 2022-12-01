World Aids Day: Remove barriers to HIV care to end the epidemic by 2030

Experts believe it can be done by overcoming barriers to HIV care and treatment by focusing on priority populations and supporting them through lifelong treatment.

CAPE TOWN - The focus this World AIDS Day is how to end the epidemic by 2030.

Experts believe it can be done by overcoming barriers to HIV care and treatment through focusing on priority populations and supporting them through lifelong treatment.

READ: Regaining ground lost to covid important in fight against HIV/AIDS, say experts

The BroadReach Group hosted a panel discussion with HIV experts in the lead-up to Thursday to discuss what needs to be done to overcome HIV by 2030.

Experts agree there's a need to zoom in on the unique needs of vulnerable populations including the most affected population of all - teenage girls.

Broadreach's HIV Community Services Lead - Doctor Veni Naidu.

"Adolescents and young women are especially at risk to acquire HIV. There is a lot of peer pressure. They want to feel inclusive and accepted, and so they engage in early sex without condoms or sex with multiple partners."

Naidu says the U-equals-U message is crucial this World Aids Day.

READ: Govt committed to NSP target of reducing number of new HIV infections - Mabuza

"There is undetectable equals untransmittable - so what this means is that if the HIV virus cannot be detected in the blood then there is less chance of passing the virus on to partners or children."