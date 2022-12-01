Work being done to end secondary victimisation of GBV complainants - Patekile

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that work was being done to put an end to the secondary victimisation of gender-based violence (GBV) complainants.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that work was being done to put an end to the secondary victimisation of gender-based violence (GBV) complainants.

Patekile discussed the scourge of GBV when he and Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen briefed the media on the Western Cape's second quarter crime stats on Tuesday.

The statistics show that between July and September this year, police recorded the murders of 118 women, with 25 females killed - and 155 raped - in domestic violence-related crimes.

Patekile said that revamping victim-friendly rooms formed part of their efforts.

"... and making sure that all the necessities that they need, for example, your DNA swabs, rape kits are available at a station level. Secondly, we have appointed at each station a GBV desk coordinator. At any time of the day, there is somebody there and we've trained quite a number of policemen per shift at each station to ensure that we've minimised the secondary rape victimisation."

He said that internal engagements were also being held with police officers.

Meanwhile, Allen said that as part of his department's oversight role, they ensured that all victim-friendly rooms at police stations were fully functional at all times.

"We would want no person that has been raped, no person that has been assaulted to approach the South African Police Service ad be told to come back the next morning or to be told that they can't be helped or asked questions - why or what did you do?"