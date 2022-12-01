Why the Gauteng ANC is pushing for an inquest into Hani's death

Janusz Waluś's parole decision has spurred the ANC in Gauteng to ask for an inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani almost 30 years ago.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners on Wednesday repeated the call for an inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani almost 30 years ago.

Hani's assassin Janusz Waluś was recently granted parole after the Constitutional Court declared that he should have been allowed to start serving his sentence outside a prison facility 15 years ago.

Aggrieved by this , the ANC, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) planned a march to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service Centre to demand that he kept behind bars. Hani was the leader of the SACP when he was killed.

The ANC's deputy secretary in Gauteng, Tasneem Motara, says an inquest is their only hope for the truth now that Waluś has been granted parole.

"The fact that he was incarcerated meant that we still had an avenue to be able to get answers. The fact that he's out and granted parole means he doesn't have to give us answers. Only through a judicial process, which is an inquest, we think we'll be able to get the answers that we're seeking."