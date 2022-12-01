Whistleblower Mashele tells MPs she doesn't trust SSA, rejects threat assessment

Patricia Mashele said that her allegations implicated the agency and therefore she could not entrust them with her life.

JOHANNESBURG - Police whistleblower Patricia Mashele has rejected that a threat assessment be done on her by the State Security Agency (SSA).

Mashele said that her allegations implicated the agency and therefore she could not entrust them with her life.

She was speaking before Parliament's portfolio committee on police on Wednesday.

Mashele said that she did not trust the police or the country's intelligence services to keep her safe.

Speaking virtually before Parliament's portfolio committee on police, Mashele said that she was still in hiding as she feared for her life.

Mashele was supposed to address the police committee, however, the chairperson, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, said that she did not submit a petition to the secretariat. Joemat-Pettersson said that Parliament had a responsibility to protect whistleblowers, but Mashele also has to cooperate with its processes.

"Ms Mashele, if you have no confidence in the South African Police Service, in the State Security, if you have no confidence in this committee, you have no confidence in the chairperson of this committee, we will do an independent assessment."

Joemat-Pettersson said that the committee would assist Mashele in preparing her petition and protected disclosure before she appeared again before Parliament.