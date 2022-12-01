Walus release delayed until he receives medical clearance

Janusz Walus was stabbed in prison by another inmate earlier this week and this has put the brakes on his release.

JOHANNESBURG - The release of Chris Hani's killer from prison is set to be delayed a little longer.

The Constitutional Court last week set aside Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s March 2020 decision not to grant Janusz Walus parole.

It gave Lamola 10 days to free him and those 10 days expire on Thursday.

The looming release of Walus, the man who killed Hani, has stirred up widespread anger.

In the run-up to Thursday, there have been pickets outside the Constitutional Court and Kgosi Mampuru Prison, where Walus is being held.

And parts of the N1 freeway were on Thursday shut down by Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) members, protesting against Walus’ release.

It’s understood that he is stable.

But now the minister’s office has issued a statement saying that he still needs to get the thumbs up from the medical team and they said that by agreement between his legal representatives and the State attorney, Walus’ parole will now only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance.