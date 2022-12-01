Two men and a woman killed in Cape Town shooting
The Western Cape police's Anti-Gang Unit looked into a triple murder in Bishop Lavis.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police's Anti-Gang Unit looked into a triple murder in Bishop Lavis.
Two men and a woman were killed in Tuesday night's shooting and the motive is unknown.
It's understood a gunman stormed premises in Bosberg Street and fired several shots.
Three people were hit in the head and died on the scene.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.