Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha aims to reduce festive season deaths on EC roads

The Eastern Cape saw an 8% reduction in road accidents in 2021 and is hoping to build on this positive development.

MALETSWAI - As the Eastern Cape prepares for an influx of festive season visitors for the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions - Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha urged traffic officers to be tough on road transgressors.

Nqatha was speaking in Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) at the launch of the Festive Season Arrive Alive road safety campaign on Tuesday, 29 November 2022.

He said the government would only succeed in reducing road accidents if traffic officers ensured that the rules of the road were obeyed.

“It is very important that we reduce the number of accidents through visibility and ensure that road users are compliant. The reason people continue to do wrong things is lack of consequences for wrongdoing.

“The time you become lenient and let people go despite serious transgressions, you must know you might be giving an incentive for further transgressions going forward,” Nqatha said addressing traffic officers who were part of the launch.

Maletswai is a town that straddles the provinces of the Eastern Cape and the Free State. The N6 road, which cuts through the town, is the preferred route for road users travelling between Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape saw an 8% reduction in road accidents in 2021 and is hoping to build on this positive development.

Nqatha said the provincial government hoped to see an even higher reduction in road

accidents.

He further urged traffic officers to lead by example and expose their corrupt counterparts.

“Don’t allow any elements of wrongdoing... rotten ones among yourselves to determine who you are. We are not like them, we are not corrupt, we are dedicated, we are patriots, we are professionals. That is the kind of message we must make dominant. Any wrongdoing sort of covers the good work that you are doing as law enforcers,” he said.

Nqatha warned that traffic officers who break the law will face the music adding that a number of them were facing disciplinary processes in this regard.

He noted that corruption was giving the traffic officers a bad name.

Story courtesy of Keith Ngesi Media