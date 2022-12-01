Transnet corruption case involving Molefe, Singh & 9 others postponed to April

They’re facing various graft charges linked to Transnet’s now infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015 and, specifically, a tender to secure some R30 billion in funding for the project which went to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against former Transnet bigwigs Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh and others will return to court next year.

The accused, who total 11, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

They’re facing various graft charges linked to Transnet’s now infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015 and, specifically, a tender to secure some R30 billion in funding for the project which went to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

The State said that Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and the costs later ballooned to more than R305 million.

The accused have also been charged in connection with R93 million that was paid to Trillian Asset Management - another Gupta-linked entity - in 2015.

The Investigating Directorate (ID)’s Sindisiwe Seboka: "The R398.4 million Transnet matter has been postponed to 20 April. This is to allow the defence an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the docket. We’ve provided full disclosure of the contents of the docket electronically to all the accused, which they’ve also confirmed in court today."

In the meantime, the accused are all out on bail, subject to various conditions, including that they handed in their travel documents.

Former Regiments shareholder, Eric Wood, had applied for his passports to be returned, though, so he could travel abroad next month. And the court today ruled in his favour. The State did not oppose this.

"He will be furnished with his passports in order to be able to travel and return on 9 January. As the State, we are not concerned he might flee. We have considered the pros and cons of this particular decision. We feel we have sufficient guarantees to ensure he comes back, however, failing which we’ll use the guarantees in our favour."