The wait is over: Phala Phala report delivered to National Assembly Speaker

Katlego Jiyane | Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo on Wednesday 30 November 2022 delivered the report into the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.