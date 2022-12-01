'The Rock' returns to store where he stole chocolates as a teen, redeems himself

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stole Snickers bars for almost a year from a local shop when he was 14-years-old.

CAPE TOWN - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared on social media that he stole chocolate bars for almost a year from a 7-11 shop when he was 14-years-old.

“We were broke as hell, so I used to steal king-sized Snickers every day,” the actor said.

Johnson would do this on his way to gym, where the chocolate bar would be his pre-workout snack.

"The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me," he added.

The star recently returned to the shop and bought all the Snickers bars on the shelf to clear his conscience.

Johnson also paid for everyone else’s purchases who were in the shop at the time.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while, we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation - and maybe put a big smile on some strangers' faces," he said.