The president is fine amid Phala Phala report, says Gungubele

Rejoice Ndlovu | Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefed the media on the outcomes of a cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday, 30 November 2022. This was followed by questions from the media about the recently-released report on Phala Phala. Gungubele appealed to the South African public to be patient and give President Cyril Ramaphosa the opportunity to fully study the panel's report.