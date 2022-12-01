Section 89 raises questions about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala evidence

The panel has also questioned why Ramaphosa was paid in cash by Mr Hazim and not electronically, calling this “un-businessmanlike”.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 89 independent panel has raised questions about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala evidence like whether the money was “stored” or “concealed” in a couch.

The panel has also questioned why Ramaphosa was paid in cash by Mr Hazim and not electronically, calling this “un-businessmanlike”.

READ: Phala Phala: section 89 impeachment panel given extension to complete assessment

The panel also states that Ramaphosa’s evidence must be “approached with caution” when it relates to the sale of the buffalo and the exact amount used to purchase it.

The Section 89 panel has found that Ramaphosa has a case to answer and that he may have committed serious misconduct inconsistent with his office.

The panel’s report states its concerns about Ramaphosa’s evidence when it comes to the exact amount of foreign currency for the buffalo sale.

The panel said it finds the behaviour of Sudanese businessman Mr Hazim, in carrying more than half a million US dollars in cash into South Africa, and thereafter transporting it to the farm to be “un-businessmenlike”.

It said it understands that customers pay cash or use money transfer for transactions, but questions why Mr Hazim did not pay by money transfer.

READ: Phala Phala: if panel doesn't find against Ramaphosa da will act - Steenhuisen

The panel said there are “troubling unsatisfactory features” in the explanation of the source of the foreign currency given by the President.

The report also states that the President and Arthur Fraser agree that money was kept inside a sofa but differ on whether the money was “stored” or “concealed” in the sofa.

The Presidency responded on Wednesday night saying the president is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course.

Meanwhile, The Presidency said it has noted the report by the independent panel - saying the National Assembly needs to consider the findings and determine the most appropriate way forward.

The Presidency said the Section 89 process has presented an unprecedented and extraordinary moment for the country's constitutional democracy.

The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interests of the stability of the government and that of the country - saying an announcement will be made in due course, The Presidency said.