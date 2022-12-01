Section 89 panel finds evidence of misconduct on 4 charges against Ramaphosa

The panel, which handed its report to the National Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, said that in light of the information placed before it, it concluded that on the face of it, the president may have violated the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 89 panel has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer for on impeachable offences.

The panel, which handed its report to the National Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, said that in light of the information placed before it, it concluded that on the face of it, the president may have violated the Constitution.

The panel was appointed by Parliament to consider four charges against the president, contained in a motion by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

These relate to the alleged cover-up of a crime on his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, in February 2020.

While the report does not explicitly recommend that Ramaphosa faces an impeachment inquiry, it does find that he may have breached the Constitution.



The panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that in light of all the information placed before it by the ATM, UDM and EFF, the information pointed to a prima facie impeachable case against the president.

It’s found that President Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the Constitution in respect of paid work.

The panel has also found that he may have violated the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, for failing to report the theft of a reported 580,000 US dollars, directly to the police.

On a third charge of violating the Constitution, the panel has found that Ramaphosa may also have committed serious misconduct by acting in a way that was inconsistent with his office.

Finally, the panel has found that the evidence pointed to a serious misconduct that may have been committed, in that the president exposed himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business.

It will now be up to the National Assembly to vote on Tuesday whether to subject the president to an impeachment inquiry based on the findings of the panel.

