Scathing reaction from opposition parties on Phala Phala findings

JOHANNESBURG - There has been scathing reaction from opposition parties to the findings of an independent panel investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa - with calls for ANC members to consider the well-being of the country when voting on a motion in Parliament next Tuesday.

Parliament will debate the matter and vote on whether to institute an impeachment inquiry.

The President has been found to have violated sections of the constitution, the law and committed serious misconduct by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and private business.

The motion needs to be carried by a 50 plus one majority.

DA Deputy Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says the party hopes that ANC members will also consider the weight of the accusations against the President - when the matter is debated.

But she says there are other options available to parties.

"If indeed we are unable to get agreement on the 50 plus one I think that they may be legal options available".

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo has applauded the panel for speedily concluding its report but pointed fingers at others.

"The acting Public Protector should be ashamed wherever she is right now because we have the record from her office. The SA Reserve Bank should be ashamed because we have a report from them who had to go investigate as to what the origins of the money are...which simply reveals what the EFF has constantly been saying, that the money was not declared to the Reserve Bank. Where is SARS, where is SAPS?"

The ATM brought up the matter in parliament.

Party president Vuyo Zungula says the president needs to back up with facts what he is saying.

"The independent panel rightfully states that you cannot be trusting that evidence from the President because it is hearsay and the manner it is presented, it appears that the President is lying."