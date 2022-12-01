Saftu joins mounting calls for Ramaphosa to quit following Phala Phala report

The federation called for the police to deepen their investigation into the matter, adding that President Cyril Ramaphosa should be arrested should he be found to have violated the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) called for the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

The federation joined growing calls for Ramaphosa to step down after Parliament's Section 89 Panel of Independent Experts found that he had a case to answer to for his handling of the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The panel also found that the president violated sections of the Constitution.

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku said the federation was not surprised by the revelations.

"The South African Federation of Trade Unions commends the evaluations done by the Section 89 independent panel and the preliminary findings made there from. The South African Reserve Bank must also conclude its investigation and submit its finding so that the public can know if President [Cyril] Ramaphosa contravened the country's exchange control regulations," he said.