SACP blasts Constitutional Court over Walus parole decision Convicted murderer Janusz Walus assassinated anti-apartheid activist, Chris Hani, almost 30 years ago. SACP

Constitutional Court

Chris Hani

Janusz Walus JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has issued scathing attack on the Constitutional Court, claiming it has betrayed the principle of reconciliation. The party, together with the African National Congress (ANC) and Cosatu, marched to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday. Among the demands of the tripartite alliance is the call for an inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani. They say the release of Janusz Walu on parole has reduced their chances of finding the truth. ND pic.twitter.com/802UmsHlcY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 30, 2022

The organisations are aggrieved by the apex court's recent ruling to release Janusz Walus on parole.

The convicted murderer assassinated anti-apartheid activist, Chris Hani, almost 30 years ago.

The Constitutional Court says it considered factors like behaviour and prospects of employment before releasing Walus on parole.

SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila, however, said that the decision was unjust because the victims of Walus' actions had not yet found closure.

"In the absence of the spirit of this reconciliation that now the Constitutional Court has devoured as they release this murderous criminal on parole, what is left to us? It's radical transformation, including to transform the law in this country."

The tripartite alliance has renewed calls for an inquest into Hani's murder.

It said that a judicial review was now their best chance to find the truth about the mastermind behind the killing.