Ramaphosa tells Section 89 panel that impeachment claims baseless, without merit

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the impeachment charges leveled against him were without merit.

He added that the Section 89 panel was handed baseless and unrelated information by political parties to support their assertions that he had violated his oath of office.

The panel on Wednesday handed its report to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at Parliament.

But its findings remain unknown.

Ramaphosa’s response to the panel has, however, been leaked following the handover.

President Ramaphosa said that the complaints of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were based on hearsay.

He told the Section 89 panel that there was no evidence, let alone sufficient evidence, that was presented to it to prove that he violated the Constitution.

Ramaphosa said that he had no personal knowledge about the theft of 580,000 US dollars from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, in February 2020.

He said that neither did former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, who blew the lid on the incident, have any no personal knowledge of what transpired.

Ramaphosa said that Fraser’s submission to the Hawks was based purely on hearsay.

On Wednesday, former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo said that it had been a complex matter to adjudicate.

"Dragging the president before an impeachment process is a huge decision. It cannot be done on flimsy grounds, there has to be something tangible that you can hold on to before you take that decision."

Parliament is set to publish the report on Wednesday evening.