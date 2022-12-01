Ramaphosa should subject himself to impeachment process - Prof Pierre de Vos

Constitution law expert Professor Pierre de Vos said that the best option for embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa would be for him to stay and face the music.

JOHANNESBURG - Constitution law expert Professor Pierre de Vos said that the best option for embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa would be for him to stay and face the music.

An independent panel of experts probed the 2020 theft of millions at the president's Phala Phala farm and found that he may have committed serious violations and breached anti-corruption laws.

De Vos said that Ramaphosa could not step aside.

"Either he's the president or he is not the president. So, he must either resign, which would be an option, it doesn't really happen in South Africa, but that's one option. I would think that's one option. I would think the best option would be for him to stay and to submit himself to the impeachment process. If he then has nothing to hide, he can use the opportunity to clear his name," he said.

De Vos said that there were aspects of the report that were problematic and rendered the president vulnerable.

"At the heart of the report, namely that the version of the president that this money came from buffalo sale, that he didn't try and hide anything, that, in terms of the report, if you read everything, it's difficult to imagine him getting out of that. So, it creates serious questions," he said.