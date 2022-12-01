Ramaphosa says his farming operations run at a loss

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Section 89 panel that has considered impeachment claims against him that he has invested his and his family’s money in the business, but not for any gain.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his farming operations in Limpopo where 580,000 US dollars were stolen, largely run at a loss.

Ramaphosa has told the Section 89 panel that has considered impeachment claims against him, that he has invested his and his family’s money in the business, but not for any gain.

Ramaphosa’s response to the panel has been leaked, as Parliament still prepares to publish the report handed to it on Wednesday by the chair of the independent panel, former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

The president said that it was untrue that he undertook paid work on or through his farm, Phala Phala.

While confirming to the Section 89 panel that he had an interest in the farm as a game and cattle farming operation, Ramaphosa said that the only salary he received, was the one for his job as president.

Ramaphosa added that the ATM - which initiated the impeachment process - was under the false impression that he was forbidden from any financial or business interests.

Ramaphosa is also of the view that his links to the farm is not a conflict of interest between his official responsibilities and his private interests.

Ngcobo said that Ramaphosa was afforded the opportunity to respond to all the allegations against him.

"It was the first time, I personally had to consider a matter of this nature. It was a complex matter because it’s a parliamentary process which belongs to Parliament as the representative of the people."

The report’s findings are yet to be made public.

WATCH: The wait is over: Phala Phala Report delivered to National Assembly Speaker