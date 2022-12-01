Ramaphosa's Thursday appearance before NCOP postponed

Parliament's spokesperson, Molotho Mothapo, confirmed they received a letter from the presidency, requesting a postponement of Thursday's question-and-answer session.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa won't be in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday to answer any burning questions.

This amid a report released by an independent panel that probed the Phala Phala matter - which found that the President 'may have committed serious violations' and breached anti-corruption laws. The panel also found that Ramaphosa failed to report the burglary at his Limpopo farm to the police as required by law.

Likely to face a barrage from the opposition benches, Ramaphosa asked the NCOP Chair, Amos Masondo, to give it a miss in light of the report's recommendations against him.

Parliament's spokesperson, Molotho Mothapo, confirmed they received a letter from the presidency requesting a postponement of today's session, and Masondo's given the thumbs up.

"The letter noted that the Section 89 Independent Panel process has been unprecedented in the lives of South Africa's constitutional democracy and that the recommendations of the panel and their implications to the stability of the country required that the president take some time to carefully consider the contents of the report and the next cause of action to be taken."

The presidency's noted the findings and has said it is studying the panel's report.

Meanwhile, a presidency spokesperson's media briefing also planned for Thursday has been cancelled, for now.