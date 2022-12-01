Ramaphosa committed a crime by not reporting break-in to Hawks - legal expert

The Section 89 panel found that there was prima facie evidence that President Ramaphosa acted in a way that was inconsistent with his office, exposed himself to a conflict of interest and violated the Constitution, and the law.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal expert Paul Hoffman said that Cyril Ramaphosa committed a crime when he didn’t report the Phala Phala break-in to the Hawks.

And he believes this alone could signal the death knell to his presidency.

On Wednesday night, Parliament released the report of the Section 89 panel tasked with establishing whether Ramaphosa had a case to answer to Phala Phala and, moreover, should face impeachment proceedings.

And it found that there was prima facie evidence that he acted in a way that was inconsistent with his office, exposed himself to a conflict of interest and violated the Constitution and the law.

In terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca), anyone in a position of authority who knows that a crime of theft involving an amount of more than R100,000 must report it to the Hawks.

Ramaphosa’s position is that he reported the Phala Phala incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Walther Peter Rhoode.

But the Section 89 panel found that this wasn’t good enough.

Hoffman agrees, saying that even on Ramaphosa’s own version, he broke the law and that there’s no coming back from that.

"He didn’t on his version report to the Hawks and that is a contravention of Section 34 of Precca. And that’s the end of the story. He’s not upholding the rule of law, he’s not doing his job properly."

However, as Hoffman explains, the Section 89 panel’s say was not final - its powers of investigation were limited and its job was not to decide on his guilt.

"What they do is they make an examination of what’s placed before them. And what’s placed before them can only be placed before them by the political parties that have representation in Parliament and by the president himself. And they then weigh all of that and decide whether there’s sufficient evidence to justify proceeding with an impeachment hearing."

The next step in the process involves the National Assembly considering the report.