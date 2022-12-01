Queertopia: A space where the LGBTI+ community can feel at home
Other Village People (OVP) by Andiswa Dlamini (she/her) and Kefiloe Siwisa (she/her) creates experiences for LGBTQIA+ communities to feel liberated, live in the truest reflection of self, to connect, to celebrate and find their tribe.
JOHANNESBURG - The second Queertopia festival, hosted by the Jägermeister Night Embassy in partnership with Other Village People (OVP) is back like it never left come 10 and 11 December 2022 at the Victoria Yards.
“We want the community to experience a sense of euphoria while checking into Queertopia. We want them to know that Jägermeister Night Embassy and Other Village People were intentional when creating a world where they can be in the warm embrace of community, dance how they want, have a good time and fully express themselves,” said Mpumi Mayisa from Jagermeister Night Embassy.
It also allows the members of the LGBTQIA+ communities to connect, celebrate and find their tribes.
“Our focus as an organisation is not about whether or not we are accepted by society. If the narrative remains focused on where we are not accepted or where we have to work to be accepted then we fail to address some real needs in our communities,” said OVP to Eyewitness News.
Founded in 2016, Other Village People has two queer-focused platforms; SSS (Same Sex Saturday) - party space that runs in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban - and Grounded - an intimate series of alternative experiences from hikes to dinners and everything in between.
“Queertopia is an immersive queer-centred festival that normalises and celebrates our differences. This fictitious new world order has its own forms of expression and communities that reimagine the world we live in,” said OVP as they plan to raise the Queertopia flag again.
After a successful event last year, the organisers have, again, put a two-day plan to celebrate queer people.
“Most spaces both consciously and unconsciously speak to and cater for cis-heteronormativite people in a way that marginalises other communities. Until all spaces are able to recognise the importance of all people and prioritise the needs of all then we will continue to curate queer-centred events,” said Mayisa.
All attendees are encouraged to come as they are, respect people's pronouns, always ask for consent, be considerate of others and never police anyone’s queerness.
“We should be able to exist freely everywhere, we should not be confined to specific places, because we are human first. We would like to normalise our existence without persecution or discrimination, particularly on this continent,” said OVP.
