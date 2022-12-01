Queertopia: A space where the LGBTI+ community can feel at home

Other Village People (OVP) by Andiswa Dlamini (she/her) and Kefiloe Siwisa (she/her) creates experiences for LGBTQIA+ communities to feel liberated, live in the truest reflection of self, to connect, to celebrate and find their tribe.

JOHANNESBURG - The second Queertopia festival, hosted by the Jägermeister Night Embassy in partnership with Other Village People (OVP) is back like it never left come 10 and 11 December 2022 at the Victoria Yards.

“We want the community to experience a sense of euphoria while checking into Queertopia. We want them to know that Jägermeister Night Embassy and Other Village People were intentional when creating a world where they can be in the warm embrace of community, dance how they want, have a good time and fully express themselves,” said Mpumi Mayisa from Jagermeister Night Embassy.

OVP by Andiswa Dlamini (she/her) and Kefiloe Siwisa (she/her) creates experiences for LGBTQIA+ communities to feel liberated and be authentically themselves.

It also allows the members of the LGBTQIA+ communities to connect, celebrate and find their tribes.

READ: Queertopia: a soul-shifting reimagining of a country through music