Presidency spokesperson says decision on Ramaphosa address imminent

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that Ramaphosa was preparing to make an announcement.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation following the release of a scathing report related to his controversial Phala Phala farm.

The report was compiled by the Section 89 panel to decide whether the president had a case to answer to over money stolen from the farm in Limpopo in 2020.

The report, published on Wednesday night, makes damning findings against Ramaphosa, indicating that there's prima facie evidence that he acted in a way that was inconsistent with his oath of office.

ALSO READ:

• ANC at a crossroads over Ramaphosa's fate after Phala Phala findings

• Scathing reaction from opposition parties on Phala Phala findings

• Section 89 raises questions about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala evidence

• Ramaphosa tells Section 89 panel that impeachment claims baseless, without merit

This paves the way for the president to potentially face impeachment proceedings in Parliament.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that Ramaphosa was preparing to make an announcement.

"I don’t want to speculate in terms of what his decision is going to be except to say, as we stated in our statement, that a further announcement will be made in due course. We're still on track to make an announcement but I’m not confident in terms of putting my neck on the block on the time of when exactly that announcement will happen, except to say that we're in the course of preparing for an announcement as to what the president has decided or is deciding. That will only be seen when he makes that announcement."

Magwenya said that the president would do what was in the best interests of the country.

"The president has been going through the report, processing it, but is also thinking through its ramifications with respect to the stability of government as well as the stability of the country."

WATCH: The wait is over: Phala Phala Report delivered to Speaker of National Assembly