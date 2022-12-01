Political parties agree on full debate on Section 89 panel report

On Wednesday, the chair of the panel former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo handed the report to the speaker.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties in Parliament have agreed they will fully debate the Section 89 panel report on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.

But the voting method for adopting or rejecting the report is still undecided.

The report will be tabled before the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The panel has found that on the face of it, evidence suggests Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and anti-corruption laws.

In the weekly meeting of Parliament’s programme committee, opposition party whips were adamant the National Assembly can not merely note, adopt or reject the Section 89 report, without debating its contents.

"I don’t think the gravity and magnitude of this report should only be confined to declarations particularly considering that there is voting that needs to happen with far-reaching consequences," said the DA’s Siviwe Gwarube.

This is unlike when an impeachment process was considered against the Public Protector, and the house merely agreed to adopt the recommendations of the independent Section 194 panel, without discussing the merits of its findings.

The DA has already written to the speaker asking for a role call of members to vote in the open.

But the ATM’s Vuyo Zungula has a different view.

"We believe speaker that the voting next Tuesday must be done by means of a secret ballot."

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she will consider all proposals that are put to her in writing.