Phala Phala: Section 89 panel casts doubts on amount of foreign currency stolen

The panel also questioned why the Namibian police were asked to handle the matter with discretion when the South African Police Service went in search of the suspects.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 89 panel that has considered impeachable offences against President Cyril Ramaphosa cast serious doubt over the source and amount of foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

While Ramaphosa told the panel an amount of $580,000 was stolen, the panel said a number of questions related to the transaction still linger.

The panel also questioned why the Namibian police were asked to handle the matter with discretion when the South African Police Service went in search of the suspects.

READ: Calls for Ramaphosa to step aside are premature, says presidency

The Section 89 panel said evidence related to the theft of foreign currency from the Limpopo farm calls into question the legitimacy of the source of the currency.

The panel said evidence suggests there was a deliberate intention not to openly investigate the crimes that took place at Phala Phala.

It said Ramaphosa abused his position as head of state to have the matter investigated by seeking assistance from his Namibian counterpart to apprehend a suspect.

The panel believes there was probably also more money concealed in the sofa than the amount reflected in the receipt to a Sudanese buyer of buffalo, a certain Mr Hazim.

The panel noted that more than two years later, the buffalo are still on the farm.

While it’s unclear whether the South African Reserve Bank concluded its investigation into the matter, said the panel, the evidence suggests it has no record of this currency entering South Africa.

READ: ANC NEC meeting: Ramaphosa remains tight-lipped on Phala Phala

Failure to report the crime to a police station points to a violation of the Constitution, and the prevention and combatting of corrupt activities act - said the panel.