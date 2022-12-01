Patient lauds pioneering cancer treatment at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

He received the renal cell carcinoma treatment - called cryoablation - at the centre in November.

CAPE TOWN - A Johannesburg man said the pioneering kidney cancer treatment he received proves that South African medical science is on the right track.

Seventy-five-year-old Kenny Siphayi received the renal cell carcinoma treatment - called cryoablation - at the Wits Donald Gordan Medical Centre (WDGMC) in November.

The treatment uses extremely cold argon gas to kill malignant cells.

Siphayi, who lives in Soweto, explained that medical check-ups at his urologist three years ago, following surgery to treat an enlarged prostate, uncovered a renal cell carcinoma in his left kidney.

Medical scientists said this was the most common form of kidney cancer.

“I must be honest with you, I was very, very worried, because from the experience of the first operation that I did in Mulbarton, they put me to sleep, but also, they put in a needle… it was a little bit sore. So, when he told me of this kidney operation, I was a little bit worried.”

Siphayi said his urologist at Mulbarton, Dr Robin Friedman, explained to him in detail what the cryoablation surgical procedure at WDGMC would entail.

“They’ll put me to sleep, but they won’t cut into the kidney… They are going to insert some needles and those needles, they are actually going to make sure that it actually kills the tumour… actually made me to be settled a bit.”

Interventional radiologist at WDGMC, Dr John Cantrell, said a minimally invasive technique was used to kill the kidney tumour.

“We just make a little nick in the skin, and we put the probe through the skin and into the patient, and in this case the technology we used was cryoablation, that essentially means freezing the tumour, ok… So, there are various ways to kill the tumour without cutting it out… You can inject chemotherapy into it, you can inject alcohol into it, you can inject radioactive beads into it.

“Previously we’ve burnt it by using a percutaneous [via needle-puncture of the skin] probe that heated it up, but cryoablation freezes the tumour which has some advantages over heating the tumour.”

Siphayi, a father of four, explained that besides a little post-operative blood oozing from the entry point where the probes were inserted into the skin, he did not feel any discomfort after the procedure.

He was discharged on the same day and even drove himself home. The following day he was back at work.

After a few days he went back to the hospital to personally thank the Head of Interventional Radiology, Dr Charles Sanyika, who performed the procedure which was one of the first of its kind in Africa.

“Took some photos with him. I even told him that, you know, he is an asset of this country for doing this kind of an operation because I was surprised, you know? I must tell you this tells me that South Africa is improving when it comes to doing these operations and having people… Doctors like Dr Sanyika is a very good thing – that’s why I say he’s an asset of the country… He’s a very good asset.”

Siphayi said doctors told him that he was the first person in the country to have received this treatment.

“Had they told me before I came for the operation, I would have maybe refused to come because I would have known, you know… but I’m happy."

Cantrell said that the nature of the tumour dictates how oncologists will attack it.

The radiologist explained that radiation oncologists, for example, could shape the radiation field to correspond to the shape of the tumour.

“As interventional radiologists… the actual ball of heat or ball of ice that we use is plus-minus round, so rounded tumours work best… but for all tumours there are these microscopic cells and if you leave any of them the tumour may grow back, it’s called a recurrence.”

In this context, Cantrell continued saying that for heating and freezing a tumour, doctors want a little bit of an overlap between the site where the cancerous growth ends and the adjacent, healthy tissue is.

“Now you can understand that if your tumour is sitting up against your chest wall or your heart or something important, if it’s right against it, if you create an overlap, you’re now destroying normal heart or normal chest wall, you’re going to end up with a big hole in your chest wall.

“The advantage of cryoablation is that it preserves the collagen architecture of the adjacent organs so you can still get your margin and kill the tumour cells, but you’re not going to make a big hole in the chest wall as you would for the heating, which is like microwave or radio-frequency ablation.

"So, that’s the advantage of cryoablation, that you can do tumours that are sitting up against other organs.”

Siphayi said he hopes his cancer journey inspires those also battling the disease to continue fighting.

“In the past when you have cancer, it was one way… you would think that, ‘no, I’m going, I’m going to die’, but today is different. That’s why I say they’ve improved a lot.

“The country has improved a lot, doctors have improved a lot - that can kill that tumour that’s now cancerous in your body and you still manage to live… So, I’d advise whoever has a problem of this kind should really not be unhappy… they mustn’t worry that much because there’s a solution for it.”

