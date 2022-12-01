Patel announces temporary halt to copper waste exports

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel that this was part of the government’s implementation of new measures to restrict and regulate the trade in waste metals to limit damage to public infrastructure and the economy.

Patel and his Cabinet counterparts Pravin Gordhan, Bheki Cele and Mondli Gungubele briefed the media on the draft proposals to tackle the sabotage of public infrastructure.

Wednesday’s briefing follows years of damage being inflicted on Transnet and Eskom infrastructure and the stripping of metals like copper.

The trade implementation measures are to restrict and regulate trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals waste, scrap and semi-finished ferrous and non-ferrous metal products.

Minister Ebrahim Patel: "For copper and copper alloys, export of copper waste and copper scrap will be temporarily prohibited for a six-month period. A permit system will apply to semi-finished copper exports. This will be administered by the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC)."

Patel said that it was not just about the physical value of copper but the enormous damage to rail infrastructure and cutting production in the economy.

He said that research estimated the cost of theft to exceed R37 billion annually.