Nurses protest outside Kalafong Hospital, demand CEO's removal

JOHANNESBURG - A number of nurses affiliated with trade union Denosa are protesting outside Kalafong Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The nurses are calling for the resignation of the hospital's CEO and have accused him of maladministration and corruption.

Denosa's provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada said that the protest emanated from the CEO's alleged lack of interest in addressing issues faced by the workers.

He has accused the CEO of intimidating workers who had been protesting against government's implementation of a 3% wage increase on the baseline.

"The CEO, because he behaves like a dictator, he must be removed because he's not managing, not consulting... he imposes his will on the unions and he's undermining their right to protest and picket."

The hospital could not be reached for comment.