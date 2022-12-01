Motlanthe says ANC members don’t trust women to lead the party

Motlanthe was speaking at Luthuli House on Thursday where he released the names of those nominated to serve on the party's NEC

Motlanthe was speaking at Luthuli House on Thursday where he released the names of those nominated to serve on the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC is the ANC's highest decision-making body in between conferences.



Motlanthe said women ANC members received significantly less nominations than men.

“It’s very clear that very few male comrades in the ANC see it as their duty and responsibility to nominate capable female comrades for positions of leadership”, he said.