Motlanthe rules out return to govt if Ramaphosa resigns as president

There were growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down following a Section 89 panel report that found he may have violated his constitutional duties.

JOHANNESBURG - Former state president, Kgalema Motlanthe, has ruled out a return to government should President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

The chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC)'s electoral committee briefed the media on the 200 candidates who were nominated to serve on the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

With growing pressure on Ramaphosa to resign, Eyewitness News understood that Motlanthe’s name was put forward for caretaker president until the next national elections in 2024.

However, Motlanthe, who was a caretaker president in 2008 after Thabo Mbeki resigned, said that he would not be returning to government.

"If you have flames and you put ash on top of them, you douse them. We are ash now," Motlanthe said.

The NEC is expected to meet on Friday morning in Nasrec to discuss the recently released Section 89 panel report.