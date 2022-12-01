Lebeya disputes Ipid finding that Hawks failed to protect Charl Kinnear

The now declassified Ipid report has found that there was a failure to protect Kinnear - after Lebeya and other officials were briefed that he was being followed.

JOHANNESBURG - National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Godfrey Lebeya said he disputes the findings of an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report blaming him and other top officials for failing to protect anti-gang detective Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town in September 2020.

The now declassified Ipid report found that there was a failure to protect Kinnear - after Lebeya and other officials were briefed that he was being followed.

Lebeya said he disagrees with this finding.

"It is what I'm disputing and put it on record publicly that I do not agree with what is said in that recommendation."

Lebeya also responded to criticism that there were no arrests in connection with the unrest and looting in July 2021.

He said the cases were still being heard in court.

"We haven't seen acquittals either, so those matters are still pending we can't say we have lost on them because they are still pending at court."