Lawyers for 61 people accused of inciting July unrest want case thrown out

This group is facing charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

DURBAN - The defence lawyers in the matter of 61 accused linked to the July unrest want the matter thrown out of court.

These charges are linked to messages sent to a WhatsApp group which the State alleges contributed to the riots last year.

But the lawyers are arguing that the matter should be thrown out of court while the State wants the case postponed to next year.

Proceedings started with the accused confirming their legal representatives.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) then told the court it needed more time to investigate and asked for a postponement.

State prosecutor, Advocate Shika Siverpersadh: "in light of the fact that this is a very serious matter, your worship, and there is vast public interest in the matter, as well as the fact that a lot of the accused persons are coming out of the province, the State is going to request a lengthy remand. The date suggested by the State is the 12th of May 2023.”

But a group of defence lawyers argued that the State did not have a strong case.

They’ve also insisted that the charges be dropped, saying that the case is affecting their clients' lives.