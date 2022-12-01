Lamula: Impeaching Mkhwebane could deter others from applying for PP job

Western Cape head for the Office of the Public Protector, Mulao Lamula denied allegations that Busisiwe Mkhwebane established a toxic work environment when she was appointed six years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape head for the Office of the Public Protector, Mulao Lamula, told Members of Parliament (MPs) that impeaching suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could deter other competent candidates from applying for the job.

He denied allegations that Mkhwebane established a toxic work environment when she was appointed six years ago.

Lamula was Mkhwebane's second witness in the Parliament Section 194 inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.

He said that previous allegations that she exerted undue pressure on staff members and placed unreasonable deadlines were unfounded.

Lamula said, instead, that she championed good governance, addressed massive backlog challenges and ensured a clean audit.

"It will be unfortunate that she could not wrap her work to handover to the new Public Protector, but it’s also a scary situation for potential Public Protectors out there to say, ‘you go there, the possibility of being impeached is very high regardless of how you achieve your work.'"

Lamula is expected to continue testifying on Thursday afternoon.