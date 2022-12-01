Kodwa accuses Eskom's De Ruyter of failing to submit security clearance info

Deputy Minister responsible for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, told Scopa that the SSA was not dysfunctional, saying that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was an example of the difficulties they faced when it came to vetting.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister responsible for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, has accused Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter of failing to submit information for his security clearance.

Kodwa on Wednesday addressed Parliament’s finance watchdog, Scopa, about the lack of progress in the vetting of senior SOE officials.

He asked MPs not to play the “blame game” when it came to vetting, saying that not everything was the State Security Agency (SSA)’s fault, accusing people of “misleading” Parliament.

Minister in the Presidency responsible of State Security Mondli Gungubele and his deputy, Zizi Kodwa, finally acceded to Scopa’s invite for a briefing on the vetting challenges.

Scopa had complained that officials at many SOEs had no security clearance, with some refusing to be vetted.

On Wednesday, Kodwa told the committee that the SSA was not dysfunctional, saying that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was an example of the difficulties they faced when it came to vetting.

"The fact of the matter is that there is one person that on a continuous basis we continue to talk to as an agency, is Mr De Ruyter. The information is still outstanding on his part, not from the part of the agency. And he knows about it."

But Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Alf Lees came to De Ruyter’s defence.

"Because it’s a very serious accusation. And I would have hoped that the deputy minister would produce chapter and verse about 'on this date, we wrote to him and this was his reply.'"

The committee will now hold a follow-up meeting with Scopa on the matter once it receives a legal opinion on what can be discussed with the committee.