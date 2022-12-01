Kgosi Mampuru maximum prison inspection takes place at Krejčíř's request

According to Radovan Krejčíř, facilities at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre are not suitable for a prisoner awaiting trial.

JOHANNESBURG - An in-loco inspection is set to take place on Wednesday at the maximum-security Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre where Czech Republic fugitive Radovan Krejčíř is held.

The inspection is part of an ongoing court application by Krejčíř to have charges of attempted prison escape against him struck off the court roll.

In 2016 Krejčíř was charged with attempting to escape from Zonderwater Prison in Pretoria where he was serving a 35-year prison sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping and dealing in drugs.

In his testimony at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, Krejčíř told the court that his constitutional rights to prepare for trial were violated.

Krejčíř said he is not allowed to have privileged consultations with his legal representatives, study, or receive court documents and medical care.

Krejčíř added that he has a court order – supported by an affidavit from his doctor – to be transferred to a different prison facility.

He said conditions at the prison make it impossible for him to have a fair trial.

In addition to the attempted escape, Krejčíř also faces charges for the murder of his alleged drug associate - Sam Issa.