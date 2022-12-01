Janusz Walus' due to be released from prison on 1 Dec

On 21 November 2022, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus be released within 10 days on parole.

JOHANNESBURG - Thursday 1 December is D-Day for the Department of Correctional Services to release inmate Janusz Walus.

On 21 November 2022, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus be released within 10 days on parole.

READ: Janusz Walus stabbed in prison just days before his release on parole

Walus was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1993 for the killing of anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani in the same year.

It is still unclear what is the health status of 69-year-old Janusz Walus following his stabbing incident on Tuesday.

Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre while queuing for food.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Sibangakho Nxumalo said Walus is in a stable condition and is being constantly monitored by prison health workers.

READ: GP ANC to protest outside Kgosi Mampuru prison over Janusz Walus parole

Nxumalo said it is up to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola to determine whether Walus is fit to be released.

"That is the decision that is left to the minister I am sure he will make his opinion known so let's just give him time to do so."

Meanwhile, the widow of Chris Hani, Limpho filed court papers seeking for the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to grant Walus parole.