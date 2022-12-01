[IN PICTURES] EFF N1 protest over Walus release

The EFF party on Thursday blocked the N1 to protest against the release of Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday morning protested on the N1 highway in the direction of Pretoria, blocking off both sides.

The highway has since been cleared.

The party said the demonstration was against the imminent release of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani's killer Januz Waluś.

Waluś was set to be released on parole on Thursday from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

'Concourt rewarded Walus for killing a Freedom Fighter'. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gauteng motorists were stuck in traffic due to the protest. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF members blocking the N1 south in Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF supporters with 'Justice for Chris Hani' banner. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The party took to the N1 South to demand the reversal of the decision to release Walus on parole. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF supporters took to the N1 to protest against the release of Janusz Waluś. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

