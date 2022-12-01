Gungubele says Ramaphosa’s prima facie case does not conclude guilt

The Minister in the Presidency said Ramaphosa has always respected the laws of the country and he maintains he did nothing untoward.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said a prima facie case for President Cyril Ramaphosa was not a conclusion of guilt or wrongdoing.

The minister addressed the media on Thursday - a day after the Section 89 panel released its report, which found that there is a prima facie case for the president to answer.

However, Gungubele said that doesn’t conclude that Ramaphosa is guilty of anything.

“And you know the meaning of prima facie. It says at face value, I’m using my own simple language, it appears that this has not gone right. Maybe an elaborate exercise to check further could lead to something. So, prima facie is not a conclusive finding on anything, but is an indication that there’s a need to clarify certain things. “

He also said calls for Ramaphosa to step aside by cabinet ministers like Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu were nothing new.

“The call on the president to step aside is not coming for the first time yesterday. It’s been ongoing. To us it’s not new.”

Gungubele said Ramaphosa was doing fine and has committed to studying the report and will make an announcement in due course.