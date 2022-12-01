Greenpeace report says Shein using hazardous chemicals in products

Greenpeace has accused Shein of having a business model that is based on hazardous chemicals and environmental destruction.

CAPE TOWN – A new report by Greenpeace Germany has found that fashion brand Shein is using hazardous chemicals in its products.

The environmental conservation organisation bought more than 40 items from the fast fashion brand’s websites across various European countries.

“Product tests on 47 Shein products found that seven of them (15%) contained hazardous chemicals that break EU regulatory limits, with five of these products breaking the limits by 100% or more,” read a press release on Greenpeace’s website.

The items purchased included footwear for men, women, children and infants.

Other findings against the Chinese online retail giant included risking the health of consumers as well as those working at the suppliers who makes the products.

" ….the linear business model of fast fashion is totally incompatible with a climate-friendly future – but the emergence of ultra-fast fashion is further accelerating the climate and environmental catastrophe and must be stopped in its tracks through binding legislation," said Greenpeace campaigner Viola Wohlgemuth.