Gang violence flare-up in Manenberg claims two lives

CAPE TOWN - Detectives are investigating two murders and several cases of attempted murder after a flare-up of gang violence in the Cape Town community of Manenberg.

Anti-gang unit officers have been deployed to the area and will remain on the ground until calm is restored.

The City of Cape Town said that it had deployed additional resources to hotspots.

The police's Wesley Twigg explained that the gun attacks started between gangs in front of the police station along Duinefontein Road on Wednesday afternoon.

"The shooting led the conflict into other gang turf, which has now led to retaliation by other gangs in the area."

After 9pm on Wednesday night, three men were shot in Peta Court and one of them died.

About 10 minutes later, in Renoster Road, another man was killed when he was shot five times at close range.

Twigg said that before 7am on Thursday morning, a man was gunned down, while his 69-year-old mother was wounded in the back.