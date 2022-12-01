Eskom denies accusations de Ruyter delayed his security vetting

The power utility was responding to accusations by the Deputy Minister in The Presidency responsible for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, who said de Ruyter failed to submit documents since June.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom denied accusations that CEO Andre de Ruyter was delaying his security vetting.

The entity said it’s not aware of any request by the State Security Agency (SSA) for documents related to de Ruyter’s security vetting process.

READ: Eskom's success recipe requires three ingredients, suggests de Ryter

The power utility was responding to accusations by the Deputy Minister in The Presidency responsible for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, who said de Ruyter failed to submit documents since June.

Kodwa told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Thursday that the SSA was not to blame for delays in vetting, accusing state-owned entities of misleading Parliament and telling half-truths.

He further accused de Rutyer of not making things easy.

READ: 'Corruption is still very much a part of Eskom': CEO André de Ruyter

"We do have difficulties with people who are in positions of employment not just that they don’t co-operate, but they continue to kick the can down the road. We were promised by Mr de Ruyter that by the beginning of June, he will give us the outstanding documents. Today is the last day of November."

But Eskom rejected Kodwa’s version saying de Ruyter only received vetting documents in October, even though he’s been in the position since January 2020.

In a statement, the company said its officials updated Parliament regularly on the delays in the process for the past three years.

The power utility said since it received the documents, it will do everything possible to complete the process as soon as possible.